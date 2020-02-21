North Las Vegas Police searching for missing, endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the morning of Feb. 18. Police say 53-year-old Vincent Sablan was last seen walking in a neighborhood near Aliante Parkway and Elkhorn Road.

Sablan is described as a Hawaiian male, 5’7″ tall, about 225 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red color coat, blue jeans, a reflective vest, and dark shoes.

Sablan has diabetes, which he takes medicine for, and down syndrome. He has not taken his medication since Tuesday.

It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to law enforcement, and is authorized pursuant, 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sablan is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.