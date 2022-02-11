MISSING: Man, 49, last seen in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are hoping the public can help locate 49-year-old Timothy Lane who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

He was reported missing after last seen around 8 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cozumel Creek Court near Windmill Land and Buffalo Drive and was wearing athletic clothing at the time, police said.

Timothy Lane (Credit: LVMPD)

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds and could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

Lane is one of three men reported missing that Metro is looking to locate.

Anyone with information regarding Lane and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.