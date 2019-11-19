Missing Las Vegas woman found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner has confirmed that the endangered Las Vegas woman that went missing on Sunday, Nov. 17 was found dead.

8 News Now first reported Jennifer Cleary, 48, missing on Sunday when she was last seen at 10 a.m. in the area of Rancho and Vegas Drive.

Police then asked for the public’s help in finding her as Jennifer was said to be in ‘extreme emotional distress.’

According to Metro Police, Cleary was found dead in the 1100 block of Orange Circle near Washington and Rancho Monday morning.

Detectives are awaiting Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information about Jennifer’s death and disappearance, call Metro at (702) 828-3111.