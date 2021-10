LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local man described by his friends as a teacher has gone missing.

28-year-old Vincent Bognot was last seen in Primm last Tuesday, Oct. 12.

His friend tells 8 News Now he hasn’t been heard from since that date.

Bognot is described as weighing 190 lbs. and standing 5’11 in height.

He drives a dark charcoal BMW with a license plate that reads “VINCE.”

If you have any information call Henderson Police at 702-267-4913.