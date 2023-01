LAS VFEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year old hiker reported missing since Jan. 24 was found dead in the Red Rock Canyon area, according to sources.

Luke Saunders, who was also an airman at Nellis Air Force Base, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the Spring Mountain and Red Rock Canyon area, police had reported.

Saunders had called 911 for help at some point before he was found, sources said.

No other details were released.