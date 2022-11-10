LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of American flags were found just in time for Veterans Day.

A woman who places flags on veterans’ graves every year at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City had the flags stored with another person, but she lost contact with them.

That was until 8 News Now aired a story about it a few weeks ago.

Dawn Kramer, who was placing the flags on the graves to honor her father resting there, accepted a volunteer’s offer to store the flags she had been packing up last year.

“I started with two lonely flags in 2019, and in 2020 I placed 1,440. Then last year, we were able to honor 5,000 men and women,” Kramer previously told 8 News Now.

Kramer hoped to place 8,000 flags on graves this year, but misplaced the volunteer’s contact information, losing access to those flags.

When she reached out to 8 News Now for help, she had no idea the volunteer, Deana Paddock, was looking for her too.

“We got the phone call and then she sent us the story, we saw it there,” Paddock said.

Missing flags found in time to use at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. (KLAS)

“We were trying to find each other and we found each other,” Kramer said.

With dozens of volunteers showing up on Thursday to help out, those flags will be serving their purpose come Veterans Day.

“The flags isn’t the most important to me, it’s the honor,” Kramer said.

They still have over 7,000 flags to distribute, so they are asking adult volunteers to meet them at the cemetery to help out.

The cemetery is located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.