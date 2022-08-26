LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner.

Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell Road.

Blowers has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, and she rescued Watson last year.

“I wasn’t always like this,” she said. “But you know, it’s a tortoise, so I can keep up with him.”

Watson the service tortoise

She told 8 News Now that a mail carrier had left a gate open that Saturday, allowing Watson to escape.

Blowers had previously set up a GoFundMe to raise a reward for Watson’s return.