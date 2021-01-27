Missing elderly woman last seen driving near Sahara, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

76-year-old Nancy Gillie was last seen Wednesday driving in the area of Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. She was last seen wearing the following:

Blue jeans

Gray sweater with “SIU MOM”

Red jacket

White tennis shoes

Gillie was seen driving a white 2011 Cadillac CTS with Nevada plates: 524-YST.

Gillie suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Nancy Gillie’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.