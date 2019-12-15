Missing dog found in prison yard

MONTGOMERY, Al. (CNN) — An Alabama couple has been reunited with their family dog after he was missing for three days. They say he was found in an unlikely place making some unlikely friends.

Leigh and Michael Parker have owned their dog, Soup, for three-and-a-half years. He is named after Leigh’s dad who was also nicknamed Soup.

One day, while Michael and Soup were bird hunting, Soup wandered up and ended up at Kilby correctional facility.

A prison guard saw a picture of Soup and called the Parker’s.

Kilby employees told Soup’s owners that they took good care of Soup during his stay. The Parker’s say that if Soup ever gets lost again, they know where he will probably go.