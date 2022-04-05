ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The nephew of the missing couple who were driving through Nevada says their RV has been found, but the couple and their car were not there.

Travis Peters tells 8 News Now that “They discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time. It’s located on the other side of red mountain I’m not sure exactly where but it’s in the Silver Peak area. Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”

However, 8 News Now called the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office and was told the RV had not been found today.

Family and friends who are posting updates on social media write that Ronnie and Beverly Barker left Albany, Oregon on March 26 heading for Fallon, Nevada followed by a stop in Las Vegas before continuing on to Tucson on March 29 where they were expected to meet with friends. The Barkers never made it to Tucson. Ronnie Barker is 72-years-old and Beverly Barker is 70-years-old.

The Barker’s were driving a 2015 Forest River Sunseeker Class C RV with an Indiana plate C128H. They were also towing a white 2020 Kia Soul LX with an Indiana plate FL211A.