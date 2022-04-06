ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — After more than a week it’s not the ending anyone was hoping for. The search for a missing Indiana couple, Ron and Beverly Barker came to a close in an extremely rural area of Esmeralda County. Beverly survived the ordeal, her husband did not.

On Wednesday, 8 News Now spoke again to the couple’s nephew Travis Peters. He said the family is grateful for the work from the search crews, but is frustrated with the Esmeralda County Sheriff. Peters said he and his family want more information about what happened before and during the search. “We are blessed,” Peters told 8 News Now. “So many people lose relatives and they just go missing. They have the nightmare we had for nine days.”

Peters is glad his Uncle Ron and Aunt Beverly were found, but the outcome is hard to take in. “Its really hard to grieve when you are so angry,” Peters said.

According to Esmeralda County Sheriff Ken Elgan, the couple’s RV was located Tuesday morning in a remote mountain area near Silver Peak. It was stuck in mud. The couple, and the Kia they were towing were found two miles away later Tuesday afternoon. Beverly was alive and in good spirits but Ron had passed away.

“They’ve been fully retired for several years,” Peters said. “They just enjoyed crisscrossing the country several times a year.”

Sheriff Elgin told 8 News Now Beverly was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital in Reno where her two daughters have flown into from Indiana. Peters says he is relieved she is recovering well and gathering her thoughts about what happened, even though he believes the search efforts dragged. “They dragged their feet,” Peters said. “When I get the details of the passing of Ronnie and when I find out that he passed later on in this situation knowing that three to four days nothing happened to find my aunt and uncle, thats going to be very hard.”