Missing businesswoman may have been found dead

Sharon Harrell (far right)was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say an unidentified person has been found dead in a car in the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue. Metro says the car belongs to missing person Sharon Harrell.

Officials could not confirm the identity of the person who was found dead, and would not say if it was Harrell. The body was found Wednesday evening around 5 pm.

They say this is still an ongoing investigation.

Harrell’s friends and family took to social media last night to announce Harrell had been found dead, but we have not been able to confirm this with Metro or the coroner’s office. Harrell was reported missing last week.

She had last been seen at TC’s Rib Crib, the business she and her husband own.