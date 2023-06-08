LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A missing teen from Arizona is believed to have traveled to the Las Vegas area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Now, they’re seeking the public’s help to find her.

Candace Kappes, 16, went missing from her home in Kingman, Arizona on Sept. 8, 2022. Authorities believe that she may have traveled to the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Candace is 5-foot-one and weighs 110 pounds. She is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a release by the NCMEC, Candace has never gone missing before. Anyone who may have information about her disappearance is urged to come forward.

If you have any information about Candace or her disappearance, please contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Kingman Police Department (Arizona) at 1-928-753-1911.