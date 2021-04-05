LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A missing 89-year-old man may be in severe emotional distress, according to Metro Police who says the man has been missing since Sunday. Jorge Palme was last seen Sunday at around 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of W. Harmon Avenue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Palme, who also may be in need of medical assistance. Palme was last seen wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information regarding JORGE PALME and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.