Missing 88-year-old last seen driving in Las Vegas on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Police say 88-year-old Ruth Guidi was last seen on Sunday while driving her silver Infiniti Wagon with Nevada plates: 401 RFZ.

Authorities fear she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She is described as follows:

5′ tall

110 pounds

Brown eyes

Gray hair

Anyone with information regarding Guidi and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.