Crispin Asinas last seen on March 9, 2023.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Crispin Asinas was last seen on Thursday, March 9 in the 2000 block of west Alta Drive near Rancho in Las Vegas.

Asinas was in his wheelchair and was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and black pants.

He is 5’6″ with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding Asinas is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.