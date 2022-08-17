UPDATE: As of Wednesday evening, police said they had located the missing woman safely.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman.

Norma DeJesus, 72, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17 in Las Vegas.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored shoes. She also wears

prescription glasses as seen in the photo provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.