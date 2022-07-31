LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager.

Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home

“We just need information,” said Kayla Williamson, chase’s mother. “We need those individuals that have the information to get in contact with angels vegas or the police.”

She said Chase had not returned home since he left for work on his bike Friday afternoon.

“He got off at 9 p.m. supposedly,” said Chase’s father, Chad Williamson. “There were thunderstorms that night, so I went up to pick him up, went inside, and the guy said he had left a while ago.”

On Saturday Chase’s bike was found in a dumpster behind Albertsons, about five miles away from his job at Mr. Jim’s Pizza. So far, the Williamson family has been following up on the few leads they have. They said Chase’s cell phone has been off since he left work. His fellow employees say he’s been a no-call, no-show at work the last two days.

Chase is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs roughly 155 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes, and braces. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a pink shirt that said Mr. Jim’s.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to notify metro police at (702) 828-3111.