LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels.

“The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so thank you for your understanding and patience. This young man is no longer missing and is safe!!!”

Chase Williamson had last been seen on Friday, July 29, when he left for work. The next day, his bike had been found in a dumpster behind an Albertsons about five miles away from his job.

Metro police had announced earlier this week that they were investigating his disappearance as a runaway case and he was no longer considered endangered.