LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jaxon Kennedy was last seen leaving school, on April 29.

Kennedy is described as a boy with a then build, approximately 5’9″, and has both ears pierced.

He currently has bleached blonde hair with dark roots.

Kennedy usually wears all dark-colored clothing and light pink high-top shoes.

If you have any information that could help the police call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.