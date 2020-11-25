MISSING: 11-year-old girl in possible emotional distress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday and may be suffering severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

According to Metro Police, Azaia Allen was last seen around 7:30 p.m. near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue in south Las Vegas, just west of I-15. She was wearing a white top, pajama bottoms and white shoes. Allen also wear glasses.

Police are asking hospitals to check their registries. The public is also being asked to report any information on the girl’s whereabouts. You can contact Metro at (702) 828-3111 or Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@LVMPD.