Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant at Tropicana Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropicana Las Vegas hosts the 65th Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant inside the Legends in Concert Theater.

Miss Rodeo America is back this year to crown their 2020 Miss Rodeo America at Tropicana Las Vegas. Purchase tickets to the pageant and join us during rodeo week for all the fun. pic.twitter.com/1uZgk50rI8 — Tropicana Las Vegas (@TropLV) December 2, 2019

Over 30 reigning state rodeo queens will compete in areas of appearance, horsemanship, and personality for the crown and title of Miss Rodeo America 2020.

It is with gratitude we announce that the Miss Rodeo America 2020 will be hosted again at Tropicana Las Vegas. We encourage you to join us for the pageant and Wrangler Official NFR Experience December 1-14th.



💬 – https://t.co/l2GgnqvyER pic.twitter.com/0qE65i3VzQ — Tropicana Las Vegas (@TropLV) November 10, 2019

Dec. 2 the horsemanship competition kicked off at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

We’re gearing up for the horsemanship competition here at the South Point Hotel and Casino Priefert Arena! We will be live at 9:30am PST. Posted by Miss Rodeo America on Monday, December 2, 2019

Here is a schedule of all the upcoming events:

December 2 – 6 PM – 8 PM – President’s Welcome Celebration: Contestants will model and answer questions on current events. Past presidents of Miss Rodeo America will be honored.

December 4 – 8 AM – 10 AM – Contestants’ Speeches: Contestants will be given a topic and have 10 minutes to prepare a speech.

December 5 – 11:30 AM – 2 PM – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Luncheon: Pageant contestants will model their custom chaps and answer impromptu questions.

December 6 – 11:30 AM – 2 PM – Fashion Show Luncheon: Pageant Contestants will model fashions from Wrangler, a variety of designers and their custom western trendy outfits.

December 8 – 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Miss Rodeo America 2020 Coronation: Awards will be presented to the contestants and Miss Rodeo America 2020 will be crowned.

PRESIDENT’S BREAKFAST RETURNS AT MISS RODEO 2018 PAGEANT

The Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant allows young women to make lifelong friendships and memorable experiences.

For more information on Miss Rodeo America visit their website here.