Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant at Tropicana Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropicana Las Vegas hosts the 65th Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant inside the Legends in Concert Theater.
Over 30 reigning state rodeo queens will compete in areas of appearance, horsemanship, and personality for the crown and title of Miss Rodeo America 2020.
Dec. 2 the horsemanship competition kicked off at the South Point Hotel and Casino.
Here is a schedule of all the upcoming events:
December 2 – 6 PM – 8 PM – President’s Welcome Celebration: Contestants will model and answer questions on current events. Past presidents of Miss Rodeo America will be honored.
December 4 – 8 AM – 10 AM – Contestants’ Speeches: Contestants will be given a topic and have 10 minutes to prepare a speech.
December 5 – 11:30 AM – 2 PM – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Luncheon: Pageant contestants will model their custom chaps and answer impromptu questions.
December 6 – 11:30 AM – 2 PM – Fashion Show Luncheon: Pageant Contestants will model fashions from Wrangler, a variety of designers and their custom western trendy outfits.
December 8 – 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Miss Rodeo America 2020 Coronation: Awards will be presented to the contestants and Miss Rodeo America 2020 will be crowned.
The Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant allows young women to make lifelong friendships and memorable experiences.
For more information on Miss Rodeo America visit their website here.