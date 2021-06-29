Miss Nevada USA talks her journey and making pageant history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our newly crowned Miss Nevada USA is making history as the first transgender woman to win the title. Kataluna Enriquez, from Las Vegas, will go on to compete for the Miss USA title this fall.

The 28-year-old sat down with 8 News Now to walk through her inspirational journey to the stage and a dream come true.

“I don’t know how much of an impact changing or making history is. I don’t know how that feels,” Enriquez shared. “To me, it’s just I competed because it was one of my goals and it’s one of my dreams to be able to be on the Miss USA stage.”

She tells us while growing up, she didn’t know if she would ever be able to compete in a pageant.

“When I was young, I told myself, ‘I hope to see someone like me on that stage,’ and it happened to be that I was that person that needed to be on that stage.”

But her journey wasn’t easy.

“I received so much hate that I would pray to not wake up,” Enriquez recounted.

This is why it is so important for her to be a role model for those who are still hoping to be accepted.

“If I can represent as much as possible and represent those who aren’t represented, it’s something I didn’t have growing up, then I think I’m on the right path.”

Enriquez also told us she designed her grand finale rainbow dress to represent the LGBTQ community.