LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miss America may be about beauty, grace, elegance, and taste, but it’s also about scholarships and helping others, according to Miss Nevada 2023 herself, Taylor Blatchford, and Bella Hawkins, Miss Nevada’s Teen 2023.

Blatchford and Hawkins were quick to point out that the competition serves not only as a great way to meet like-minded people, the two didn’t know each other before becoming involved in the program but are self-proclaimed “besties” nowadays, but also can set contestants’ life on the right track early on.

“I have earned $19,300 in scholarships through the Miss America opportunity,” said Blatchford. “I graduated debt free with my master’s degree in advertising and public relations last May.”

In addition to the financial opportunity, the competition allows contestants to take on projects that are near and dear to their hearts. Hawkins has devoted her time to helping to protect children online, a subject that she says is not often enough broached for young people.

“I have reached over 20,000 kids here in Southern Nevada, said Hawkins. “Unfortunately, internet safety education is not as prioritized as it should be.”

Then there are the talents, with Hawkins belting out the song Wait For It from the popular musical Hamilton, and Hawkins skillfully playing a fun violin tune. The two ladies made it clear that their Miss America experience unleashed the philanthropist, performer, and friend inside them.