LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Miranda Lambert has canceled a show on the Las Vegas Strip, citing doctor’s orders.
According to the country crooner’s Twitter page, she was “put on vocal rest” and had no choice but to cancel Thursday night’s show.
Lambert’s Las Vegas residency “Velvet Rodeo” launched in September at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater for 24 shows.
In her Twitter post, she apologized to her fans and added that she is “working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday.” Lambert also thanked fans for understanding.
