LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Miranda Lambert has canceled a show on the Las Vegas Strip, citing doctor’s orders.

According to the country crooner’s Twitter page, she was “put on vocal rest” and had no choice but to cancel Thursday night’s show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, “Velvet Rodeo” at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

Lambert’s Las Vegas residency “Velvet Rodeo” launched in September at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater for 24 shows.

In her Twitter post, she apologized to her fans and added that she is “working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday.” Lambert also thanked fans for understanding.

Lambert’s Las Vegas residency continues with five more shows through April 9.

For information on ticket refunds click HERE.