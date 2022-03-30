LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fresh off her win as the Academy of County Music’s Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert, is bringing country to the Las Vegas Strip.

When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said. “So, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo kicks off at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Sept. 23 for24 shows. She has shows through April 2023. Here are the show dates:

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through this link. A dollar of every ticket purchased will go to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a non-profit that promotes the adoption of rescue pets.