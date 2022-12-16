LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s official – the Nevada Gaming Commission has given final approval for the sale of the Mirage to Hard Rock International.

“Today, we’d like to express our gratitude to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission for approving the gaming license for us to operate The Mirage Hotel & Casino,” said Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International. “We are eager to finalize the purchase of The Mirage and look forward to welcoming the 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family soon.”

More details of the sale are expected to be released next week.

Representatives from Hard Rock International unveiled new renderings of The Mirage as a guitar-shaped hotel planned for the Las Vegas Strip.

The representatives presented the renderings to the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday. The board also approved executives to hold licenses for the hotel.

Rendering of Hard Rock’s planned guitar-shaped hotel. (Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)

The renderings look similar to the Seminole Hard Rock in South Florida, which is also shaped like a guitar.

The hotel is planned to have over 3,600 rooms and 174,000 square feet of casino space. Renovations are also planned for villas, a private gaming room, and event and meeting spaces.

MGM Resorts International announced an agreement last year to sell the operations of The Mirage to Hard Rock International for more than $1 billion. According to the agreement, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage’s name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock for a maximum of three years while plans are finalized to rebrand the property.