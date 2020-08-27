Mirage resort reopens Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) After being closed for more than five months, MGM Resorts International will reopen the Mirage to the public at 10 a.m.
Mirage, which ushered in the mega-resort era in Las Vegas in 1989, closed in mid-March, along with other Nevada gaming properties, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort will also reopen the Dolphin Habitat, Siefried & Roy’s Secret Garden and begin doing its nightly volcano shows, according to a Wednesday night post on Twitter.
The Mirage is one of the last MGM Resort International properties on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen. The following properties on the Strip remain closed: Tropicana, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Cromwell and the LINQ.
The resort will follow the same safety protocols as other MGM resort properties.