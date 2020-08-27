Mirage renames road after Siegfried and Roy

Siegfried Fischbacher in front of Siegfried and Roy Drive at the Mirage. (Photo credit: Mirage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the Mirage resort reopened to the public Thursday, it did so with the road into the resort being renamed after Siegfried & Roy, longtime performers at the Las Vegas Strip property.

The road that leads into the property off Las Vegas Boulevard is now named Siegfried and Roy Drive.

Roy Horn died earlier this year, at the age of 75, due to complications of COVID-19.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher signed a multi-million dollar contract in 1990 to perform at the Mirage shortly after it opened.

The duo, known for their illusions and white tigers, performed at the property for 14 years until 2003.

“I’m touched by this honor and I know Roy, if he were here, would love to see our names permanently placed above The Strip,” said Siegfried. “The Mirage was our performance home for so many years and this city has always meant so much to both of us.”

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle, said, “Siegfried & Roy helped us launch The Mirage and it is fitting their legacy helps us reopen today. Their incredible show played a tremendous role putting The Mirage on the map. Today, we put them on the Las Vegas map, forever.”