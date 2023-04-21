LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In an effort to encourage more locals to visit the Las Vegas Strip The Mirage is offering free parking.

The offer is part of the resort’s Unity Rewards Program.

The program started offering locals with a valid Nevada I.D. several amenities on Monday, April 17. Some of the perks are listed below.

Free parking in The Mirage Parking Garage with Unity Rewards Program upgrade to Legend Tier

Unity Rewards Program updates, including an upgrade from Star to Legend Tier and $25 Free Play for New Members

20% off or buy-two-get-one-half-off any Spa or Salon service Monday-Thursday, redeemable with ID at check-in

20% off tickets Shin Lim: LIMITLESS for Friday and Saturday shows, redeemable with ID at the box office

20% off tickets for select performances of The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil

“Locals are a huge part of what makes Las Vegas so special,” says Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage. “The Mirage looks forward to attracting more locals to the property, celebrating them with local-only offerings like free parking and additional amenities to show our appreciation for their continued support.”

For more information on the announcement click HERE.