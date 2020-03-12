Mirage cancels weekend entertainment from March 13-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mirage has canceled its weekend entertainment offerings from March 13-15. The following are the affected shows:

Friday, March 13: Boyz II Men, Aces of Comedy — Bill Maher, The Mirage Theater

Saturday, March 14: Boyz II Men, Aces of Comedy — Bill Maher, The Mirage Theater

Sunday, March 15: Boyz II Men, The Mirage Theater; Matt Goss, 1OAK

The resort says those who purchased tickets with a credit card will be refunded automatically. Guests who purchased tickets with cash may present their tickets at the original point of sale for a refund. Those who bought their tickets through third parties should reach out to those companies for a possible credit.

For more information, please call 702-792-7777 or 800-963-9634. You can also email tickets@mirage.com.