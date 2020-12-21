Mirage announces it’s closing operations during mid-week starting in Jan. 2021

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 27: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot with a fisheye lens.) The volcano attraction in front of The Mirage Hotel & Casino erupts after the Las Vegas Strip resort reopened for the first time since mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on August 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mirage is one of the last of 13 MGM Resorts International Las Vegas properties to reopen as part of its phased plan to resume operations based on travel demand. The volcano includes choreographed FireShooters sending fireballs more than 12 feet in the air and a custom soundtrack created by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart and Indian tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mirage will be closing all of its operations during the midweek starting on Jan 4, 2021, according to MGM Resorts International.

The resort will be accepting reservations for stays Thursday through Sunday. Otherwise, all amenities, including the volcano, casino floor and dining venues will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays, according to the resort.

In a message on the resort’s website, the Mirage says while visitors will notice some differences but the property remains committed to making sure visitors have the MGM Resorts experience. You can read more at this link.