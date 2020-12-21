Mirage announces it’s closing operations during mid-week starting in Jan. 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mirage will be closing all of its operations during the midweek starting on Jan 4, 2021, according to MGM Resorts International.
The resort will be accepting reservations for stays Thursday through Sunday. Otherwise, all amenities, including the volcano, casino floor and dining venues will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays, according to the resort.
In a message on the resort’s website, the Mirage says while visitors will notice some differences but the property remains committed to making sure visitors have the MGM Resorts experience. You can read more at this link.