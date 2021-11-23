Miracle on Spring Mountain brings holiday spirits to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to the holiday season is on and if you’re looking for somewhere to get into the spirit of things, the Miracle on Spring Mountain may be what you are looking for.

The festive spot is located at the Sand Dollar Lounge on 3355 Spring Mountain Road.

Once customers enter they are instantly transformed into a winter wonderland.

The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar serves holiday cocktails, live music in a festive setting, and much more.

For more information on Miracle on Spring Mountain click HERE.