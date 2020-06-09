Miracle Mile Shops opens today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort will reopen for business Tuesday after being closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the shops were going to open last week but pushed back the opening date to June 9. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

“We are excited to welcome our customers, merchants and employees back to Miracle Mile Shops,” said Robert Buchanan, Vice President, General Manager. “Now that we are reopen, we will continue to do all that we can to ensure we are providing an environment that exceeds the CDC guidelines and a place for all of us to get back to what we love and have missed – shopping, dining and more – enjoying all that we have to offer.”

According to the news release, the center will undergo frequent cleaning and sanitization with an emphasis on high touch points and will increase the visibility and quantity of housekeeping staff and equipment.

There will also be floor markings for social distancing and touchless hand santizer stations.

Miracle Mile Shops is also offering the following property enhancements for guests: