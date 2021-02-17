Miracle Mile Shops’ indoor rainstorm collecting change to help those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miracle Mile Shops’ indoor rainstorm is raising money for a good cause.

8 News Now is highlighting the good deed on Wednesday, which is National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Many visitors and tourists toss their change into the rainstorm inside Planet Hollywood as a sign of good luck. That good luck is going to a nonprofit organization that helps many in the Las Vegas valley.

All the coins will be collected for “The Just One Project,” a local nonprofit that brings together volunteers in the community and provides food for those in need.

The campaign will run through the end of the year.

“It really takes something so small to make a difference. Whether you come here and throw a couple bucks in the fountain… or you deliver groceries to somebody who has zero food in the pantry, I mean it really can be a life-changing gesture,” said Brooke Neubauer, the Just One Project.

Don’t have change on you? No need! Those that want to donate can give electronically. Click HERE to learn more about the organization, or donate.