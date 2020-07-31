Miracle Flights to host star-studded online poker tournament

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Poker players of every skill level are invited to go “all in” for a good cause as local charity Miracle Flights hosts its first-ever online poker tournament. The tournament will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. PST.

Celebrities scheduled to appear include Brad Garrett, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black, and poker pro Matt Berkey.

A $100 buy-in earns players a spot in the tournament and goes directly to support Miracle Flights, the Las Vegas–based nonprofit that provides free plane tickets to families who need specialized medical treatment far from home.

The poker tournament marks the first online fundraiser for Miracle Flights, which has been flying families to distant medical care for 35 years. The organization has continued its mission amid the Covid-19 pandemic and even expanded its services to help more families in need—relaxing its income guidelines, coordinating ground transportation and providing face masks to every flyer.

“For so many families, postponing life-saving medical treatment is simply not an option,” says Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. “Every dollar raised in this tournament will not only help alleviate the financial burden these families face but also ease the emotional stress that comes with having to travel during the pandemic.”

Brown will join Faded Spade Card Club CEO Tom Wheaton to co-host the tournament, which will stream live on Twitch. Representatives from presenting sponsor Findlay Volkswagen will also join in.

For players in Las Vegas, the HyperX Esports Arena at The Luxor is offering an exclusive opportunity to join the virtual tournament in a socially distanced, public setting.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, with each player logging in from their own private station.

“We are incredibly grateful to HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas for creating such a fun experience for our local players,” says Brown. “Everyone is feeling a bit of cabin fever these days. This provides a welcome opportunity to get out of the house, have a great time and do some good for those in need.”

To register for the poker tournament, go here.