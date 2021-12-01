Mint 400 parade takes over Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mint 400, also known as the “The Great American Desert Race,” is an annual desert off-road race.

Off-road vehicles took over Las Vegas Boulevard for a parade that started at Mandalay Bay and at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The roar of these vehicles could be heard along the Las Vegas Strip from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to kick off the Mint 400 racing event.

Mint 400 started in 1968 in Downtown Las Vegas and takes place every year in the desert outside Jean. It’s the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in the country.

The races begin on Friday.

The Bureau of Land Management Las Vegas Field Office announced the temporary closure of certain public lands from December 3 to 4 to minimize the risk of potential collisions with spectators and racers participating in the event.

The closure area includes Jean and Roach Dry Lakes Special Recreation Management Area and is bordered by Hidden Valley to the north, the McCullough Mountains to the east, the California State line to the south, and Nevada State Route 604 to the west.

The entire area as described above is closed to all vehicles and personnel except law enforcement, emergency vehicles, ticketed spectators, event personnel, and race participants.

Race participants and spectators are required to remain within the designated areas only.

Unless otherwise authorized, the following activities within the closure area are prohibited:

Camping.

Possession and/or consuming any alcoholic beverage unless the person has reached the age of 21 years.

Discharging, or use of firearms or other weapons.

Possession and/or discharging of fireworks.

Allowing any pet or other animal in the person’s care to be unrestrained at any time. Animals must be on a leash or other restraint no longer than 3 feet.

Operation of any vehicle that is not legally registered for street and highway operation, for example, All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), motorcycles, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), golf carts, and any off-highway vehicle (OHV), including operation of such a vehicle in spectator viewing areas.

Parking any vehicle in violation of posted restrictions, or in such a manner as to obstruct or impede normal or emergency traffic movement or the parking of other vehicles, create a safety hazard, or endanger any person, property, or feature. Vehicles so parked are subject to citation, removal, and impoundment at the owner’s expense.

Operating a vehicle through, around, or beyond a restrictive sign, barricade, fence, or traffic control barrier or device.

Failing to maintain control of a vehicle to avoid danger to persons, property, resources, or wildlife.

Operating a motor vehicle without due care or at a speed greater than 25 mph.

Signs and maps directing the public to designated spectator areas will be provided by the event sponsor.