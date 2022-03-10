LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major off-road race event is back in Las Vegas. The Mint 400 will take place this weekend.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday with a parade along Las Vegas Boulevard and a festival begins Thursday in downtown Las Vegas on East Fremont.

There are 360 teams and more than 800 racers in this year’s event. There are 50 various categories in the 100-mile loop race in the desert outside of Las Vegas. Vehicles from small VW bugs to Utility Terrain Vehicles and even motorcycles.

The Mint 400 has a long history in Las Vegas. It’s known as the Great American Desert Race. The race started in 1968 in downtown Las Vegas and took place ever since in the desert outside of Jean. It is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in the country and has drawn some big names.

“The Mint 400 is part of the DNA. We’ve had famous celebrities from James Gardner to Steve McQueen come and race it. And this year is no different, we have a NASCAR star, a UFC fighter, a UFC Hall of Famer, and a heavy weight champion all racing with us,” said Matt Martelli, Mint 400.

Last year the race was in December and Martelli says it’s great to be back at their traditional season.

“This is the Mint 400. It’s the biggest and baddest off-road race in the world. The race is just spectcular. It’s a perfect way to bring your family out and have a good time,” he said.

Tickets are $15. Here is a link with more info.