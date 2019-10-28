Live Now
Mint 400 launches new volunteer program for 2020 race

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Great American Off-Road Race,” also known as the Mint 400, is making its way back to Vegas. This year, they are launching a volunteer program to make sure staff and volunteers have the resources and training they need to put together the safest off-road race.

The Mint 400 race is expected to have 100 volunteers next year to help with race week activities like the two-day off-road festival on downtown Fremont Street East, as well as the two days of intense racing action in the desert on Friday, March 6-7.

All volunteers will get a commemorative 2020 decanter, event t-shirt, a volunteer specific package, and a post-event brunch after the 2020 race.

The Mint 400 is an annual 400 mile marathon between the top off-road racers, involving over 450 race teams from around the world.

The race is back March 3-8 of 2020.

To volunteer or find out more information about positions, click here.

