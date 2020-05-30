Minnesota Governor: Violence ‘no longer about George Floyd,’ state fully mobilizes National Guard

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KLAS/CNN) — The state of Minnesota has called in an additional 1,000 National Guard members to help get Minneapolis under control as protests and looting continues over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday.

Governor Tim Walz said it is the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota National Guard’s 164-year history.

More than 1,000 additional Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are activating today. This is in addition to the 700 that were on duty as of late last night. This represents the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota’s National Guard’s 164-year history. pic.twitter.com/aV9NOFv5uo — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 30, 2020

Walz said the protests over George Floyd’s death have taken a turn.

“So let’s be very clear. The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear, and disrupting our great cities,” Gov. Tim Walz said during a press conference on Saturday.

Minnesotans are asking for and deserve confidence that we can respond to this crisis, and we will. We are continuing to coordinate efforts at the state and local level while accessing resources from across the country to keep our communities safe. I urge for peace at this time. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

Seven hundred soldiers and airmen were on duty Friday night as protesters rallied for a fourth straight night.

Gov. Walz blamed much of the destruction in Minneapolis Friday night on well-organized, out-of-state instigators whose goal was to “destabilize civil society.”

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington vowed a stronger police presence and a change in tactics “because this is intolerable and we are coming to stop it.”

Protests spread around the United States on Friday, as his case renewed anger over others involving African Americans, police, and race relations.

Protests were largely peaceful as demonstrators marched in the streets from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to New York, but in Atlanta, demonstrators set a police car ablaze and broke windows at CNN’s headquarters.