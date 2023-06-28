LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new museum is coming to the Las Vegas Strip that’ll earn you some unbelievable photos to boost up your Instagram page.

Paradox Museum Las Vegas is an 11,000-square-foot destination that claims to be the first of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip that includes 90 exhibits of brain-bending illusions.

It opens tomorrow, June 29, but 8 News Now has a sneak peek from inside the showcase mall.

“You’ll want to come to experience the impossible here at Paradox Museum,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, the regional sales and marketing manager of Paradox Museum Las Vegas.

The experience will last between 60 and 90 minutes, according to Tipton. Employees will be throughout the exhibit to help guide guests through the photo and illusion experience.

The Paradox Museum Source: KLAS

Each Paradox exhibit will be interactive, including sensory and educational experiences. The exhibits will have information about the science behind each optical effect.

What’s one thing to know before you go?

“Don’t wear heels,” said Tipton.

Paradox Museum Las Vegas will be located at 3767 S Las Vegas Boulevard. The destination will be open every day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the Paradox Museum Las Vegas website.

There is a discount of $10 off for Nevada locals, just show your Nevada ID at the box office when purchasing your tickets.