LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Help is on the way to get people off the streets.

More than $14 million in federal funding will be distributed to state and local groups to address homelessness in Southern Nevada.

The US Housing & Urban Development Department money will support the Southern Nevada Homeless Continuum of Care which is comprised of several partners.

Nevada Health Centers is one of those partners, set to receive $2.5 million. The group provides primary health care to individuals who are uninsured, underserved, and unhoused.

“The funds will allow us to increase our wraparound services and support our mission and vision,” Samantha Ford, the regional vice president, said.

Those supportive services include housing, and medical, dental, and mental health care in addition to case management and needs assessments.

The funds will also help their medical office on wheels, the Nevada Children’s Health Project.

“It is a mobile medical vehicle that supports our communities in the Las Vegas area,” Physician Assistant Jeremey Sturgill said. “It is a collaboration to serve a population of underserved youth, at-risk homeless youth, including those that have been exploited sexually or sex trafficked.”

The van serves kids and young adults up to 21. They work exclusively with four partners and park at their sites. Those are Catholic Charities, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Embracing Project, and WIC Tropicana.

The July calendar isn’t finalized yet. To learn more about Nevada Health Centers, you can visit their website.

Nevada Health Centers has two other mobile units, a dental program, and a mammogram one. In addition to the mobiles, they operate 18 health centers throughout the state and 7 Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) sites in Las Vegas.

Below is the list of the participating partners receiving the funds over the next three years, courtesy of Clark County government.

Their Las Vegas Outreach Clinic (LVOC) serves the homeless population and is currently located at 47 W. Owens Ave. It will move to 1450 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 on August 14.

There are other groups set to receive funds. For example, The City of North Las Vegas was awarded a total of $546,000 for the 2022 Unsheltered Homelessness Project NOFO Program. Staff members said these funds are allocated over three years, October 2023 – September 2026.

This will allow the City to continue funding the Homeless Services Division’s contracted three-person Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (H.O.M.E.) Team. The team assists unsheltered individuals and families where they reside while providing referrals and resources to assist them in transitioning from the streets to permanent, sustainable housing.