Millennium Fandom Bar celebrating May the Fourth in style

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millennium Fandom Bar has opened once again after being closed during the pandemic. The establishment just off the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating May the Fourth by throwing an opening night party in honor of “Star Wars.”

From drinks to artwork, to pop-up photo booths and movies playing in the background, it is sure to be a good time.

“It’s the day where all the fans of Star Wars can come and dress up and come have a drink and cheers to the main characters of Star Wars,” said owner Alex Pusineri. “You are going to be able to talk about the franchise for the last 40 years. The new, the old and the new TV series, ‘The Mandalorian.'”

Millennium Fandom, created by fans for fans of animation, Anime, books, comics cosplay and much more, will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the weekends.