LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millennials are the fastest-growing population of homebuyers and many are doing so alone, without partners or spouses.

Since March of 2020, 60% of millennials purchased a home independently. 94% of them said they were pushed into it, due to the pandemic. 68% paid over the asking price.

36% of millennials paid a down payment greater than 20%.

Courtney Klosterman is a trend analyst for HIPPO and takes a look at the growth.

“Very many millennials were home- buying this last two years, that particular co- hort is continuing to grow,” said Klosterman.

She also says the generation is dominating the market. The pandemic encouraged many to find larger space and created the ability for millennials to save, and place that savings into an asset the purchase of a home.

Add to that, record-low mortgage rates.

Many homeowners are jumping into homeownership feet first and not as prepared as they could be for what is ahead,” she added.

Like those unexpected costs associated with repairs to a home.

More than 80% surveyed said they needed to repair something within the first year.

Those who are eager to enter the housing market expect to pay over asking, and more than the gold standard for down payments. If you can’t afford it on your own, she suggests the following.

“For buyers who are looking and don’t have a partner, consider all financial opportunities to get them to the market, maybe speak to a family member or friend, for a loan to overcome some of the challenges,” Klosterman said.