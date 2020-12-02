Mileage disclosure rules on vehicle sales changing on Jan. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning on Jan. 1, selling your old car will require disclosing the mileage for any vehicle 2011 or newer — even though the title might say that it is exempt.

As cars stay on the road longer — almost 12 years, up from 7.6 years when the odometer rules were last changed in 1988 — the federal government is now requiring mileage disclosure for 20 years. So your 2011 vehicle is subject to the new rules until 2031. Vehicles from 2010 and earlier will remain exempt.

The new rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is intended to help combat odometer fraud as the nation’s vehicle fleet ages.

Private party sellers, in particular, need to know they must obtain a paper title and disclose the mileage. The DMV will reject paperwork for sales of vehicles 2011 or newer unless the odometer disclosure is completed.



OLD TITLES: The Odometer Reading section of a Nevada title issued under the old disclosure rule that states “Exempt – Model year over 9 years old.” The reading must be entered for any vehicle 2011 or newer even if this statement is present.

NEW TITLES: Titles will now use the language highlighted above: “Exempt – Model year over 20 years old.”

The Department will not accept an Application for Duplicate Title and Bill of Sale or a non-secure Power of Attorney on these vehicles.

“We want all of our customers to avoid repeat visits to the DMV,” said Director Julie Butler. “Buyers and sellers both should make sure the title is completed properly.”

For used vehicle dealers and other businesses in the automotive industry, the new rule means they will be required to disclose the odometer reading on a greater number of vehicles.

The new federal rule does not affect the State of Nevada law that motorists provide their current odometer reading at the time of vehicle registration or renewal. The Nevada law applies to most vehicles regardless of age.