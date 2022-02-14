Mild flu season in Southern Nevada, 5 deaths reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since this year’s flu season began in October, five people have died in Clark County from the flu, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The most recent two deaths occurred the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Thirteen people were hospitalized for influenza during that week bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 40.

The previous flu season — also during the pandemic — was mild. Only six flu-related deaths were reported. However, prior to the pandemic, in 2019/2020, there were 59 flu-related deaths and 1,481 hospitalizations.