LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– World champion boxer and Las Vegas resident Mike Tyson was honored with an unveiled statue Thursday night.

The 10-foot-tall statue is located just outside of the entrance of Mulberry Street Pizzeria inside the Resorts World.

Mulberry Street Pizzeria owner praised Tyson as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

To learn more about Mulberry Street Pizzeria, visit www.mulberrypizzeria.com.