Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center hosted Nellis Air Force Base 25th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center hosted the 25th Anniversary Ceremony on Tuesday.

Former Governor Mike O’Callaghan was honored with the reading of a letter from the President of the United States Donald Trump who acknowledged his Air Force service and contribution to the community as Governor. His nephew read the special letter. He had been awarded the Silver Star, two Purple Hearts, and Bronze Star.

The ceremony included remarks from County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick along with a Silver Star Presentation.

Veterans who have worn our nation’s uniform, past or present, active duty, guard or reserve were invited to stand and be recognized for their service.

#TeamTitus joined the family of former Governor Mike O'Callaghan to celebrate his legacy at the 25th Anniversary of the founding of the @NellisAFB Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/gjY2tzbVvv — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) November 12, 2019

The event wrapped up by breaking ground on the new emergency department at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.

The event didn’t end without mention of the upcoming free event, Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base.

“At this year’s air show, we salute our veterans to honor those who have served and made sacrifices for our nation,” said Maj. Cole Davenport, Nellis AFB air show operations director.