Mike Mayock: ‘We are accountable for our actions’, looks ahead with Bisaccia and team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – During a press conference on Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock focused on diversity, support for Mark Davis, interim new coach Rich Bisaccia and the team.

The team has had a difficult week after racists comments made by Jon Gruden surfaced on Friday. The situation continued to escalate on Monday when the NY Times published a report that revealed many more emails and derogatory comments misogynistic and homophobic in nature. The report led to Gruden resigning as the team’s head coach on Monday.

“Since the day I took this job three years ago, what Mr. Davis has preached has been three things, it’s been diversity, social justice and domestic violence…,” said Mike Mayock in the morning press conference and added that they turn away players who do not honor the values of the team.

Mayock attempted to stay brief about the Gruden scandal and keeping the focus on the team’s next game in Denver: “In regard to the Jon Gruden situation, we all respect his decisions, and we’re going to move ahead accordingly. As far as the team is concerned, the bottom line is we’re 3 -2. It’s week six. “

The team is moving forward with interim coach, Rich Bisaccia to which Mayock expressed full support saying that he’s a great coach who he has supported throughout his career, “he’s the most natural leader of men that I’ve ever been around,” added Mayock.

Mayock also addressed defense lineman Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out as gay saying that Nassib was taking a personal day off and that he respected the decision as that of the rest of the players.

When asked about how he felt specifically about Gruden’s departure, Mayock stressed the importance of individual accountability.