Midweek excessive heat warning issued, August cooling stations opened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County Officials have activated cooling stations around the Las Vegas valley.

Due to an excessive heat warning for Wednesday-Friday, several cooling stations will be available in addition to the Summer Day Shelter program currently in operation.

The following locations have been activated:

Walnut Recreation Center – 3075 N. Walnut Road (702-455-8402, Hours 7am-8pm MON-FRI, 10am-2pm SAT)

Pearson Community Center – 1625 West Carey Avenue (702-455-1220, Hours 8am-8pm MON-FRI, 8am-5pm SAT)

Dula Gymnasium – 441 East Bonanza Road (702-229-6307, Hours 9am-9pm MON-THUR., 9am-8pm FRI, 9am-6pm SAT)

OTHER LOCATIONS